Man charged with attempted murder following early morning weapon call, CEW deployed
Police said during the confrontation, the suspect got a hold of a stun gun and fired it in the direction of an officer, who managed to avoid getting hit in the upper body. (File Photo)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 3:30PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 5, 2019 3:44PM CST
A 32-year-old Regina man is facing an attempted murder charge after an incident North Central on Wednesday morning.
At around 4:50 am police attended a gun call in the 1200 block of Athol St. Several people were inside the home when the incident began.
It’s alleged that a man assaulted a resident with a bladed weapon and caused serious injuries. He then lunged for another resident, but did not cause any injuries. The suspect then fled the scene.
A 24-year-old female victim was sent to hospital with injuries.
Police located the suspect in the 1400 block of Wascana St. and said a CEW or taser was deployed “in taking the suspect safely into custody.”
Isidore Favel is charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.
He appeared in court on Thursday.