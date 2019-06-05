

A 32-year-old Regina man is facing an attempted murder charge after an incident North Central on Wednesday morning.

At around 4:50 am police attended a gun call in the 1200 block of Athol St. Several people were inside the home when the incident began.

It’s alleged that a man assaulted a resident with a bladed weapon and caused serious injuries. He then lunged for another resident, but did not cause any injuries. The suspect then fled the scene.

A 24-year-old female victim was sent to hospital with injuries.

Police located the suspect in the 1400 block of Wascana St. and said a CEW or taser was deployed “in taking the suspect safely into custody.”

Isidore Favel is charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

He appeared in court on Thursday.