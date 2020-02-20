REGINA -- Police have charged a 42-year-old man after they say he stabbed another passenger in a taxi on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to the hospital for a report of an injured man around 5:30 p.m. Police say the man was in a taxi when he was stabbed and was assaulted by another passenger. The cab driver drove to the hospital for treatment. His injuries non-life-threatening, police said in a news release.

The suspect was arrested in a home in the 700 block of Athol Street. Police say they also found a BB gun and drugs.

The suspect is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm.

He appeared in court on Thursday afternoon.