A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to shooting in November of 2017.

Police say a 34-year-old man was walking in the 900 block of Retallack Street around 4 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2017. A stolen vehicle drove up to the man and he was shot by one of the people inside, police said in a news release.

According to police, the man suffered serious injuries that still impact his day-to-day life.

Timothy Mitchell Louison, 28, was arrested on Saturday. He has been charged with attempted murder using a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.