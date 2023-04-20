Man charged with attempted murder in Regina shooting

A Regina man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a shooting earlier this month

On April 2, officers were called to the area of 11th Avenue and Quebec Street for a report of a weapons offence around 3 a.m., according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, EMS were on scene with a man who had been shot in a nearby home.

He told officers he was in a home on the 1700 block of Quebec Street, then said three men went into the home and shot him, the release said.

The man was taken to hospital by EMS and was treated for his injuries.

Following an investigation, 27-year-old Zachary Tomlin was arrested on April 16, 2023 and was charged with attempted murder.

The accused made his first court appearance on April 17.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information is asked to call RPS or Regina Crime Stoppers.