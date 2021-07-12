REGINA -- A 23-year-old man charged with bringing alleged explosives to a Regina Superstore appeared in court Monday.

Kyle Poag made his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on charges of on seven charges of creating, delivering and possessing an explosive substance with intent to cause death or bodily injury and uttering threats.

Police responded to the store in the 2000 Block of Prince of Wales Dr. at 10:50 a.m. on July 9, where the Regina Police Service (RPS) and the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) confirmed items dangerous to the public were present inside the store and in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Thealleged devices were a pipe bomb and a molotov cocktail.

The case was adjourned until July 16 at 2 p.m. A mental health assessment will be carried out at request of the Crown, and in agreement with the accused.