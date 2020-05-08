Man charged with fentanyl, methamphetamine possession after SWAT call
Published Friday, May 8, 2020 8:14AM CST Last Updated Friday, May 8, 2020 12:04PM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- A Regina man is facing charges related to fentanyl and methamphetamine possession after a SWAT call on Thursday evening.
Officers executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Toronto Street, where they found ammunition and drugs.
A 35-year-old man is faced with drug possession, ammunition possession and failure to comply.
He made his first court appearance on Friday morning.