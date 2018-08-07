

A man from Ontario is facing multiple charges of identity theft after his landlord discovered multiple pieces of identification.

Police say they received a call about a man who was renting an Airbnb. The man was supposed to leave by Aug. 2. According to police, the landlord was cleaning the space and found multiple pieces of identification with the same photo, but different names and addresses.

While waiting for officers to arrive, police say the landlord saw a man trying to get into the rental property. The man was taken into custody and police lay multiple charges.

According to police, the investigation is believed to involve victims from areas across the country.

Mohamed Lamine Camara, 31, from Kirkland, Ont. has been charged with five counts of identity theft, possession of forged documents with intent, identity fraud and breach of undertaking.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.