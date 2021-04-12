REGINA -- A 21-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge after allegedly driving a vehicle into an east Regina home.

In a release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said officers were sent to the 1800 block of Truesdale Dr. at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report a vehicle had struck a house.

Police said officers learned a man had run from the vehicle towards University Park Drive. Members of the RPS Canine Unit tracked the man to a backyard on Kliman Crescent, where he was arrested for hit and run and impaired driving.

According to police, the 21-year-old allegedly refused “multiple opportunities” to provide a suitable breath sample. He was then charged with refusal.

Police said no one in the home was injured. Damage to the home is estimated to cost $20,000 to $30,000 to repair.

The man will make his first court appearance Tuesday morning.