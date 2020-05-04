REGINA -- Police have charged a main with impaired driving after they say he hit a pedestrian and then crashed into a garage door.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Preston Crescent around 9:20 p.m. Saturday. According to police, a vehicle hit a woman and then drove into a closed garage door at the front of a home.

The injured woman was found on the road. Police say she was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The man driving the vehicle crashed into the garage door and two vehicles inside. He was arrested at the scene.

The 76-year-old man is charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and failing to comply with demand when involved in an accident.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 8.