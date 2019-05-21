

CTV Regina





Forty-one year old Trent Elek is facing five charges relating to acts of indecent exposure on Sunday.

Police were called to a park in the 1100 block of 14th Ave. on Sunday afternoon following claims of a man exposing himself to patrons on the park.

When Regina police members arrived, around 20 people were in the park. Witnesses identified the man allegedly exposing himself to them. Police arrested the suspect on the scene.