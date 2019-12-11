REGINA -- A Regina man is charged with possession of methamphetamine after he and another person tried to steal a vehicle.

At around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a stolen vehicle in progress in the 1200 block of Wessex Place. The victim told police that an acquaintance has stolen the fob and taken her vehicle.

The victim contacted OnStar and the vehicle was immobilized.

Officers in the area arrested two people without incident.

George Gabriel Longman, 38 and Chantelle Kristen Bird, 30, are jointly charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Longman is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, breach of recognizance, breach of probation and possession of a scheduled substance methamphetamine.

Bird is also charged with breach of undertaking.

The pair appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.