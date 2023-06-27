Man charged with murder in connection to 2006 Sask. grad party killing

Saskatchewan RCMP have made an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old at a high school party in Regina Beach, Sask. in 2006.

Misha Pavelick, 19, was fatally stabbed during a graduation party near Last Mountain Lake over the May long weekend. Two others were seriously injured.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, RCMP announced the arrest of 34-year-old man in Regina on Saturday.

The man, who can not be named because he was a youth at the time of Pavelick's death, is charged with second-degree murder.

He is expected to make his second court appearance in provincial youth court in Regina on July 17.

Pavelick's homicide has remained under investigation for the past 17 years, with the RCMP taking the unusual step of creating a podcast in 2021 in the hopes of generating new leads.

"I cannot begin to imagine how difficult these last 17 years have been waiting for answers following the tragic loss of Misha," Sergeant Major Darryl Milo said during the news conference, addressing Misha's father Lorne Pavelick, who was in attendance.

Milo said following the release of the podcast — a first for the RCMP — resulted in 20 tips.

While the arrest represents the most significant development in the investigation into Pavelick's death, Milo said the RCMP is still hoping to uncover more information about what happened on the night of May 21, 2006.

"I know this morning's announcement will generate a lot of conversations between the individuals who were at Regina Beach on Last Mountain Lake 17 years ago," Milo said.

"What I hope is that this encourages people to continue to speak up," Milo said.

"When you're 17, when you're 18 — maybe friendship is more important than anything. As people get older, priorities in life change … So I think that really was ultimately what brought us here today," Milo said.

According to Milo, the 34-year-old was arrested without incident but did not turn himself in.

He said the accused is currently not in custody.

After Milo spoke, Pavelick approached the podium to speak, thanking investigators.

Shortly after the 3-episode podcast was released, RCMP divers searched the water in Regina Beach in response to multiple tips received concerning the case.

When speaking to CTV News in conjunction with the podcast's launch, Misha’s dad, Lorne Pavelick recounted the last conversation he had with his son.

"I asked him if he’d be safe and he said 'yes' and 'not to worry,'" Pavelick said. "I told him 'I love you' and he said 'I love you too, dad.' So I’m grateful that I had that opportunity, that I was given that gift to remember."

Pavelick later awoke to a frantic phone call from one of his son's friends who was at the party, who said Misha had been stabbed and it didn't look good.

"I asked her to please put the phone down to his ear so I could tell him I love him," Pavelick said.

According to information previously released by police, there were roughly 200 people at the party, and as of 2009 investigators had conducted 125 formal interviews.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

--With files from Stefanie Davis