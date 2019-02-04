

CTV Regina





A Regina man is facing several firearm-related charges after allegedly making threats and pointing a gun towards two teenage girls.

According to police, it happened Saturday afternoon at a residence on the 1400 block of Retallack Street.

The two girls left the house after the incident and were not physically harmed.

Nathaniel Tyler Jonathan Hewton, 32, was arrested without further incident. A search warrant was carried out on the house, and two guns and other prohibited weapons were seized.

Hewton is charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, two counts of pointing a gun, careless storage of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a gun.

Hewton made his first appearance in Provincial Court on these charges Monday morning.