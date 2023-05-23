Man charged with second degree murder in relation to 2022 homicide: Regina police

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to Regina’s seventh homicide of 2022.

Officers found and arrested 33 year-old Forrestre Jade Windigo just over two weeks after asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Windigo faces one count of second degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Bryant Thayne Starr.

Starr arrived at Regina General Hospital just after midnight on Oct. 12, 2022 with wounds consistent with an assault, according to Regina police.

Police were called to the hospital and began investigating.

Starr would die in hospital two weeks later on Oct. 25, 2022.

Windigo made his first appearance in provincial court on Tuesday.