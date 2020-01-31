REGINA -- A 47-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to the Regina police.

Police say the charges were laid after an investigation by the Regina Children's Justice Centre, which works with social workers to look into allegations of child abuse.

According to police, the suspect is not related to the 13-year-old victim.

Antoine James Quewezance, 47, is charged with sexual interference and sexual assault on a person under 16.

He was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on March 11.