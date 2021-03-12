REGINA -- Ernest Miller is back in court on Friday after being charged with uttering threats against Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe in August 2020.

Regina police charged 48-year-old Miller after he allegedly left a series of threatening voicemail messages at the premier's legislative office on Aug. 8.

Police arrested and charged Miller on Aug. 10.

In a news release issued Aug. 11, police said the messages were “sufficiently concerning to prompt further investigation."

After the threats were made, the premier continued with his schedule along with security.

Police said Miller also allegedly left similar threatening phone messages with a non-government agency on Aug. 8.

More to come...