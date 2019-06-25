

CTV Regina





Police say a man considered to be at a high-risk to reoffend sexually has been arrested for breaching conditions.

Byron Douglas Harpold, 54, was arrested for walking in Wascana Park where children were present. He was ordered to keep the peace, not attend public parks and swimming pools where children are present or have a device with access to the internet. Police say he also had a cell phone in his home, which breaches his final condition.

He was arrested around 2:40 p.m. on June 19 in the 2600 block of 12th Avenue.

He is facing two charges of breaching conditions. He appeared in court on June 20.