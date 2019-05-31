

CTV Regina





Jason Thorne, who was living in Regina’s Heritage neighborhood and considered to be at a “high risk to reoffend sexually”, has been arrested one week after his release.

Thorne was arrested at his home on Friday without incident, police say. He was arrested for breach of one of the special conditions of his earlier release.

Police said Thorne, 42, has a criminal history that involves sexual offences and is known to reoffend. He also poses a high risk for acts of sexual offences against female children, according to police.

His status and supervision is under the authority of Correctional Service Canada.