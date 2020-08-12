REGINA -- Regina police officers are on scene of a fatal collision.

According to police, the call came in at around 1:09 p.m. that a vehicle collided with a pedestrian. The victim was a man and police are working to notify next of kin.

The area, an alley behind Elizabeth Crescent, will be closed while an investigation is conducted.

Regina Police are on scene for an incident on Elizabeth Crescent.

Police say they have acquired the driver’s identity as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information a bout this incident is asked to contact police.