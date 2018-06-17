Man dead after collision with vehicle near White City
File Image
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 10:47AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, June 17, 2018 10:48AM CST
A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on highway #1 at White City early Sunday Morning.
The man was pronounced dead on scene. Police collision re-constructionists are assisting with the rest of the investigation.
Traffic was diverted in both directions so police could investigate the scene. They cleared the highway around 9 a.m., and traffic has returned to normal.