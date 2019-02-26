

CTV Regina





A 77-year-old man is dead following a house fire in Kamsack on Thursday morning.

The Kamsack RCMP was called to the blaze around 9 a.m.

Police said emergency crews could not enter the house because the building was engulfed in flames. The man was found inside the house after the fire was put out.

The man’s family has been notified. His name is not being released.

Police said the cause of the fire is unknown. They do not believe it’s suspicious.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.