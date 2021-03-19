REGINA -- A man is dead after a collision between two vehihcles near Montmarte.

According to a news release, Indian Head RCMP responded to the collision on grid 606, north of Montmartre.

One truck has five people inside, all from the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation area - one adult and four children. All five were sent to hospital, one via STARS Air Ambualnce.

The lone man in the second truck, from the Glenavon area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.