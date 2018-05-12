

CTV Regina





One man is dead after a house fire that sparked on Saturday in Moosomin.

Moosomin RCMP and Moosomin Fire Department responded to the fire at about 2:40 a.m.

Two people were inside the house during the time of the fire. One person was able to make it out and was transported via STARS Air Ambulance to Regina with undetermined injuries.

The other person was unable to escape the home.

Fire personnel and RCMP entered the house to find an unconscious 33-year-old man.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigation remains underway.