A 21-year-old man has died after a shooting in a south Regina neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue around 10:35 p.m. for a report of an injured man.

The victim was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services where he died around 6 a.m.

Police say they are not releasing the man’s name, and they do not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.