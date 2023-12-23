Man dies following collision with vehicle in Regina
A man has died following a collision with a vehicle in Regina.
Police were called to the intersection of 13th Avenue and Cameron Street around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a report that a crossing pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since died, according to a release sent by the Regina Police Service (RPS) on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
The driver had remained on scene and police said they have not determined if any charges will result following investigation.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are opting for cheaper ways to celebrate the holidays this year. Here's how
Canadians shared with CTVNews.ca how they are downsizing on the holiday festivities this year by giving fewer gifts, thrifting and choosing simple meals.
45 energy drinks recalled for not meeting food safety standards in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a sweeping recall of 45 energy drinks by brands including 5 Hour, Bob Ross, Monster, Prime and Red Bull because they don't meet Canadian food safety standards.
Suspect arrested in alleged theft of a Banksy stop sign decorated with military drones
A man suspected of stealing an artwork by Banksy of a stop sign adorned with three military drones, was arrested Saturday, London police said.
Ukrainian watchmaker fixes Newfoundland clock tower that hasn't told time in decades
In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades.
Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances
This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.
Paramedics were convicted in Elijah McClain's death. That could make other first responders pause
Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday for giving a fatal overdose of the sedative ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019, a jury verdict that experts said could have a chilling effect on first responders around the country.
Creeping price points: A look at the rising cost of Canada's streaming TV services
Streaming TV isn't getting any cheaper. After it was once heralded as the cost-effective alternative to cable, the price of Canada's streaming services is inching higher every year. Here's a look at recent changes in the monthly price of the top streaming services.
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained
More than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two homes in Gaza, rescuers and hospital officials said Saturday, a day after the U.N. chief warned that nowhere is safe in the territory and that Israel's offensive creates "massive obstacles" to distribution of humanitarian aid.
Saskatoon
-
Train collides with 2 pedestrians in Saskatoon: Police
A collision between a train and two pedestrians in Saskatoon occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Giving to those in need is helping a Saskatoon resident overcome her anxiety struggles
The holidays can be tough for those who are struggling to make ends meet and one Saskatoon resident is not only doing good in the community, she’s tackling her fears at the same time.
-
Prince Albert man wins $500,000 on scratch ticket
A Prince Albert man is $500,000 richer after winning big on a Countdown to Christmas scratch ticket.
Winnipeg
-
Police arrest Winnipeg man in forcible confinement case, still searching for two suspects
Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection to a disturbing forcible confinement incident earlier this month.
-
RCMP investigating 'suspicious death' on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Mounties in Cross Lake are investigating a suspicious death on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
-
Winnipeg police deliver Christmas hamper to Ukrainian family in need
A Ukrainian family who fled their war-torn country to start a new life in Winnipeg will be having a much merrier Christmas thanks to a generous hamper donation from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).
Calgary
-
One person hospitalized following Friday night stabbing in southeast Calgary
One man is in hospital after being stabbed in an incident that took place Friday night in southeast Calgary.
-
Snow falls on Calgary, keeping hope alive for a white Christmas
Like a tying goal in the late stages of the third period, snow fell on Calgary early Saturday morning, raising the chances of a white Christmas dramatically.
-
Attendance concerns, performance woes among many issues on domestic curling scene
Curling Canada's new chief executive officer will have a long to-do list when they take on the job next year.
Edmonton
-
'The game was in trouble': Hockey Canada chair looks back, sees brighter days ahead
Hockey Canada's new board chair views the sport as a way to build bridges. That's why he put his hand up when the national organization was at its scandal-plagued low point. And why he wants to continue the work.
-
-
Warren Foegele, Ryan McLeod help Oilers rally for 4-3 win over Rangers
Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist in Edmonton’s four-goal third period to help the Oilers beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Friday night.
Toronto
-
Toronto man gifts holiday feast to classmate he hadn't seen for over 40 years
After learning his childhood classmate was headed for a lean Christmas dinner, a Toronto man set out to gift a holiday feast to a man he hadn't seen in over 40 years.
-
'Somebody knows something': Search continues for vulnerable man last seen in North York 8 months ago
This holiday season will be especially hard for those who know and love a vulnerable man who went missing almost eight months ago from North York.
-
Vaughan shooting leaves man in critical condition
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Vaughan. York Regional Police say they responded to a plaza on Highway 7, west of Weston Road in Woodbridge, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Gelato shop Stella Luna shutting down Wellington West location
Stella Luna Gelato Café says its store on Wellington Street West in Ottawa is closing permanently as of Saturday.
-
Driver 'gifted' licence suspension and vehicle impound following stunt driving charge on Hwy. 417
A driver on Highway 417 is getting a lump of coal from Ontario Provincial Police after being stopped and charged with stunt driving.
-
Ottawa firefighters help free cat trapped in reclining couch motor
Just hours after helping a dog named Luna, who was trapped under a fence in Stittsville, firefighters were called to a home on Fenwick Way in Barrhaven at around 7:22 p.m. to help a cat named Zoro, who was trapped in a motorized reclining couch.
Vancouver
-
-
19-year-old stable after suffering 'life-threatening injuries' in Abbotsford stabbing, police say
A young man was taken to hospital with "serious and life-threatening injuries" after a stabbing in Abbotsford early Friday morning, according to local police.
-
Montreal
-
Residents in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood launch class action over flooding response
Foul odors, and moral, material, and psychological damage, in addition to paying premium insurance rates, have led residents in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood to take the city over its response to flooding in July and December.
-
Leaders of two Quebec teachers unions approve partial deal with provincial government
Two Quebec teachers unions say their leadership has approved a partial agreement with the government after weeks of participating in larger public sector strikes.
-
Montreal restaurants happy to leave brutal 2023 behind, worry about 2024
The Quebec Restaurant Association says 2023 has been a disastrous year with sales down, bankruptcies up and restaurants and bars feeling the pain of inflation in more ways than one.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
BC Place upgrades needed to bring in high-profile events, province says
British Columbia's provincial government is pitching repairs to B.C. Place for hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup as much needed and a way for the venue to hold more events in the future, but isn't able to give a specific figure about what the needed renovations could cost.
Atlantic
-
Hearing set for two New Brunswick men whose murder convictions were overturned
A hearing has been set for two New Brunswick men whose 1984 convictions for the killing of a man in Saint John were quashed Friday by the federal justice minister.
-
Halifax organization serves traditional Christmas dinner to the community
Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax opened its doors for its annual Christmas dinner to people in need on Friday.
-
Holiday headaches: The perils of travelling in a Canadian winter already being felt
Travel delays unfortunately are a familiar story for many hoping to reunite with family and friends over the holidays, but this is the winter in Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury home and a garage destroyed in 2 separate fires, at least one family displaced
A pair of fires in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Saturday have completely destroyed both a home and a garage and damaged two other residences – at least one family has been displaced as a result of the fires.
-
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
Kitchener
-
Highway 401 construction in Cambridge is complete
The lane expansion project on Highway 401 in Cambridge between Highway 8 and Townline Road is now complete.
-
Townsend collision kills male pedestrian
A male has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Townsend, southwest of Hagersville.
-
Male taken to hospital after Cambridge fire at Bridges Shelter
A fire at the Bridges Shelter in Cambridge sent one male to hospital Saturday morning.