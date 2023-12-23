Man dies following collision with vehicle in Regina

A man has died following a collision with a vehicle in Regina.

Police were called to the intersection of 13th Avenue and Cameron Street around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday for a report that a crossing pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since died, according to a release sent by the Regina Police Service (RPS) on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

The driver had remained on scene and police said they have not determined if any charges will result following investigation.