Man dies shortly after being released from police custody; Sask. RCMP investigating

Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating after an Alberta man died shortly after being released from custody on Thursday.

RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 1 near Morse, Sask. on Thursday afternoon, where an Edmonton, Alta. man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

RCMP said a small quantity of unknown pills were discovered in the vehicle.

The man was released from custody without charges around 3:45 p.m. Two hours later, RCMP said it learned he was receiving medical treatment from EMS. He was taken to hospital where he died several hours later, police said.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the death due to the man’s recent interactions with police and the unknown substance discovered in his vehicle.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Services is also investigating and will be performing an autopsy.

RCMP said it is not releasing the man’s name at this time.

RCMP requested the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice and Attorney General to appoint an independent oversight observer.