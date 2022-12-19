Man faces attempted murder charge following stabbing: Regina police

A Regina man is facing a charge of attempted murder following a stabbing last week.

Members of the Regina Police Service responded to a report of an injured man on the 1100 block of Princess Street at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Police arrived and found a man suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds, an RPS news release said.

EMS transported the victim to hospital for life-saving surgery.

A police investigation led officers to the 1000 block of Princess Street where a suspect was arrested, according to police.

A 39-year-old Regina man was charged with attempted murder in connection with the alleged stabbing.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court for the charge on Dec. 19.