Man faces break-in charge after impersonating relative of Regina resident

A Regina man is in custody after police say he claimed to be a relative of a resident and began stealing items from their home.

Officers with the Regina Police Service responded to reports of an unwanted guest in the 3100 block of Hillsdale Street on Nov. 13 around 2 p.m.

The victim told police the suspect claimed he was a relative and began taking items from the residence.

Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody. According to police, the man had identification and credit cards stolen in unrelated incidents.

A 33-year-old man faces two charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and break and enter.

He made his first appearance in provincial court on Tuesday.