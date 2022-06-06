Man faces multiple charges after incident involving firearm: Regina police

A man is facing several charges after an early morning incident involving a firearm.

According to a news release by the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers were called to an address on the 1000 block of Dorothy St. at around 2 a.m. on June 4th, after a 911 call.

In the call, a man claimed he’d been approached by another man and threatened with a gun while he was sitting inside his vehicle in a parking lot.

Officers arrived, found the 911 caller and learned that the suspect had returned to a nearby home.

RPS approached the home and requested the suspect exit the residence.

According to the release, he did so without incident.

A woman then exited the home and told police that she had been held there by the suspect and that "he would not let her leave."

After a search of the home, officers found a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old man is being charged with Assault with a Weapon and Forcible Confinement.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court in Regina on June 6th.