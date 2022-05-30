Man faces multiple charges including attempted murder: Regina police

A Regina man is facing several charges including attempted murder after an incident in the city's North Central neighborhood, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS were called to a residence on the 1200 Block of Garnet Street in the early morning hours of May 23.

Officers arrived on the scene just before 2 a.m. where they discovered an injured woman in the backyard of the property.

She was transported by EMS to hospital, the release noted.

After an investigation, a 24-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges including: Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Forcible Confinement and Kidnapping.

The accused made his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.