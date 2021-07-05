REGINA -- A 40-year-old man is facing eleven criminal charges after a woman was sexually assaulted in Regina.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers were called to pick up a sexual assault kit from the Regina General Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. on July 2.

Police said the woman told officers she was sexually assaulted by a man with a gun and he gave her an “intoxicating substance” that left her unable to move during the assault.

RPS said the investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Harvey Roland Fedyk of Regina. Officers found several firearms when they searched his home, which police said is a violation of conditions of a previous release order.

Fedyk is charged with sexual assault and 10 additional charges including overcome resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug and weapons trafficking, among others.

Fedyk was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday morning.