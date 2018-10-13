

CTV Regina





One man is facing 33 charges after a string of break and enters and thefts at Regina businesses.

In a two week period from Sept. 26 to Oct. 11, police believe a 55-year-old man broke into 11 businesses, including commercial properties and car dealerships.

On Thursday, police located a man who matched the suspect identified in all the break and enters. After a brief struggle, investigators safely took the man into custody. The suspect had a handgun in his waistband, which was later found to be a pellet gun.

The man has been charged with nine counts of break and enter and commit an indictable offence, two counts of break and enter with intent to commit, four counts of stolen property over $5,000 and seven counts of driving while disqualified, among other charges.

The investigation into the man is ongoing, so police are not releasing the name of the accused at this time.

Anyone with information on these offences is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.