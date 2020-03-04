REGINA -- A man is facing two animal cruelty related charges after police found a cat dead, and another injured early on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Athol St. around 6 a.m., after a reported disturbance. A suspect was found in a vehicle along with an injured cat.

A second cat was found dead in the area.

The 27-year-old man has been charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

He made first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday afternoon.