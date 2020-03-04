Man facing animal cruelty charges after cat found dead, another injured
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 1:23PM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- A man is facing two animal cruelty related charges after police found a cat dead, and another injured early on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Athol St. around 6 a.m., after a reported disturbance. A suspect was found in a vehicle along with an injured cat.
A second cat was found dead in the area.
The 27-year-old man has been charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals.
He made first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday afternoon.