Man facing animal cruelty charges after cat found dead: Regina police

A 29-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after a stolen cat was found dead in northwest Regina.

On June 13, the Regina Police Service (RPS) received a report that a grey and white male cat had been stolen from its owner’s yard on the 2300 block of McAra Street

Police said the homeowner checked surveillance footage and saw a man take the cat from her yard.

RPS said the cat was then found dead the next day (June 14) in a field in the northwest part of the city.

“A necropsy report concluded the cat’s injuries were severe and not accidental,” a news release said.

The 29-year-old suspect is facing a total of nine charges including causing unnecessary suffering to animals and theft under $5,000.

The accused made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.