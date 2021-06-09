REGINA -- A Regina man is facing multiple charges after allegedly throwing a knife at a Regina Police Service (RPS) officer on Tuesday evening.

RPS said it responded to the area of Wascana Street and 4th Avenue around 5:15 p.m., where a man was reportedly threatening another with a knife.

Police arrived on scene and located a man matching the description of the suspect in the 1000 block of Pasqua Street. When confronted, police said the suspect grabbed a knife from his waistband and threatened the officer.

“After being challenged numerous times the suspect threw the knife towards but missing the police officer,” RPS said in a release.

The suspect was taken into custody, but police said it was determined he was not the suspect from the original weapons call.

As a result, a 31-year old man is facing charges of assault a police officer while carrying a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

He will make his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on June 9 at 9:30 a.m.