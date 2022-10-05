Man facing dangerous driving charges after incident in stolen vehicle: Regina police

One man is facing several charges after a dangerous driving incident involving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Just after 12 a.m. on Oct. 4, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) spotted a white Lincoln Town Car on 3rd Avenue North with its lights turned off, according to a news release.

Police attempted to get closer to confirm the vehicle’s license plate. However, RPS said the vehicle began driving over the speed limit, ran through a stop sign and sped away from police.

The officers in pursuit radioed the vehicle’s position. Another police unit spotted the suspect vehicle in a nearby alley, with the driver attempting to flee on foot.

Both a canine team and patrol officers found a suspect nearby. A sweater and the keys of the stolen vehicle were found near the suspect, police said.

After further investigation, the suspect was charged with multiple counts.

A 30-year-old Regina man was charged with operating conveyance dangerous to the public and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused was released on an undertaking to appear in Provincial Court on the charges on Nov. 17.