A 24-year-old man is facing gun charges after a SWAT call on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 1200 block of McTavish Street around 3 p.m. to execute a search warrant following an investigation by the Street Gang Unit. Canine, Crisis Negotiators and SWAT teams all responded to the call and the area was closed off for part of the afternoon.
John Daniel Watkin, 24, has been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.