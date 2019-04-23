Police are asking the public to avoid the 1200 block McTavish St. as a police operation is underway. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to choose another route; those in the area are advised to shelter in place. Updates to follow.

Police were called to the 1200 block of McTavish Street around 3 p.m. to execute a search warrant following an investigation by the Street Gang Unit. Canine, Crisis Negotiators and SWAT teams all responded to the call and the area was closed off for part of the afternoon.

John Daniel Watkin, 24, has been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.