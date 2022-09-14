Man facing multiple charges after 'slam gun' incident: Regina police

A man in Regina is facing several charges after threatening someone with an improvised firearm.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) reported that officers responded to an incident on Sept. 13 at around 2:05 p.m.

The incident involved a man pointing a gun at another man behind a home on the 900 block of Robinson St.

Police were able to receive a description of the suspect and the firearm used in the incident.

Several RPS units began to search for the suspect and found a man matching the description in an alley on the 1100 block of Rae St.

The man was arrested by police and a further investigation led to the discovery of a home-made firearm called a ‘slam gun’.

Rounds of .22 calibre ammunition were also found by officers.

A 20-year-old Regina man is facing seven charges in connection with the incident, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Wednesday, Sept. 14.