A 49-year-old Regina man has been charged after police found with a loaded, sawed off .22 calibre rifle in his backpack.

The Regina Police Service was to the 4100 block of Dewdney Ave. just outside the Pasqua Hospital around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after a caller saw what was believed to be a sawed off long gun in the man’s backpack.

The man was reportedly standing in the area for hours.

Police arrived and took the man into custody without incident and saw the handle of a gun sticking out of the man’s bag.

A more thorough search found a loaded sawed off .22 calibre rifle, ammunition and a substance that appeared to be meth.

The man faces numerous firearm-related charges including possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace and carrying a concealed weapon along with a charge for meth possession.

The man made his first court appearance on these charges Thursday afternoon.