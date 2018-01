CTV Regina





A 44-year-old pedestrian has died after a crash near Estevan on Monday.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Highway 39 just north of Estevan. The man had pulled over to the side of the road when he was struck by a passing semi.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, and stayed on the scene until emergency crews arrived.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time.