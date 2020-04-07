REGINA -- The RCMP says a man was found dead after a fire in a home in Goodeve, Sask.

Mounties were called to the home on Third Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday. The residence was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived. Firefighters weren’t able to search the home upon arrival because of the “intensity of the flames.”

A man was found dead inside the home one the fire was out. The RCMP says the fire isn’t considered suspicious at this time.

The RCMP says the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is working to identify the man. The cause of the fire is under investigation.