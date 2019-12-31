REGINA -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a house in the 1500 block of Cameron St., on Tuesday.

Officers secured the area around the residence for several hours during investigation. Members of EMS and the Regina Fire Department also assisted on scene.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units along with fire investigators are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner in the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for next week.

His next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.