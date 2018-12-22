

The Regina Police Service is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in north Regina.

Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Sherwood Dr. around five p.m. on Friday, after reports of a man who appeared to be dead.

Police have begun the process of identifying the man and notifying his next of kin.

The Major Crimes and Forensic Identification are assisting in the investigation along with the coroner.

Anyone who has information that may assist in the investigation is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.