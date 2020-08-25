REGINA -- Police are launching an investigation after a man died in the 1200 block of Cameron St. on Monday evening.

In a release, the Regina Police Service said it was called to the area around 7 p.m. for a report of an injured person. Officers found an unresponsive man, who was later pronounced dead by EMS.

An investigation into the death is ongoing, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Anyone who has information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).