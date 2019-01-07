

CTV Regina





At about 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, Maple Creek RCMP were called to the scene of the body of the dead man on the southern edge of the eastbound land of Highway 1, seven kilometres east of the Alberta border.

The identity of the man has not been determined. He appears to be Caucasian in his 60s, about five-foot-seven and 140 pounds. He has grey hair, a large moustache and a beard.

The man was wearing numerous layers of warm clothes and was carrying a backpack and a sleeping bag.

RCMP believes he may have died after being struck by a passing vehicle. Police is asking for information from motorists who have observed vehicles with noticeable damage travelling eastbound on Highway 1 later Jan. 4 or early morning on Jan. 5, near the location of the body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP Maple Creek RCMP detachment or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.