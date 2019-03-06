

CTV Regina





A Yorkton man has been given absolute discharge after pleading guilty to mischief for shooting fireworks near the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp last summer.

Brent Holland appeared at Regina Provincial Court on Tuesday.

He was originally charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, uttering threats and arson. Those charges have been withdrawn.

The Crown granted absolute discharge due to Holland’s guilty plea to the mischief charges and other factors outlined during his sentencing.

Organizers of the camp were unhappy with the decision and say they are now seeking legal advice to decide on their next step.

An earlier report by CTV News did not include the charges were withdrawn due to a guilty plea to a mischief charge