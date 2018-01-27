The man who shot former NFL and CFL running back Joe Mcknight to death in a road-rage confrontation near New Orleans in 2016 was found guilty of manslaughter on Friday.

Ronald Gasser, 56, was originally charged with second-degree murder, but was instead found guilty of manslaughter. He is expected to be sentenced on March 15.

The defence plans to appeal, after attorneys had claimed Gasser feared for his life when he fired from his driver's seat at McKnight, who was standing at his open passenger-side window.

The 5-mile (8-kilometre) rolling confrontation began with aggressive driving on a New Orleans bridge, police said. It ended with McKnight getting shot as he stood outside Gasser's car at a suburban intersection.

Prosecutors never denied that McKnight drove dangerously before he was killed. A witness had testified that McKnight weaved in and out of traffic, cutting Gasser and others off, at high speed.

Prosecutors said the danger was escalated when Gasser took McKnight's driving as a challenge and followed McKnight off at an exit.

McKnight was shot Dec. 1, 2016. Gasser never left the shooting scene and was initially freed after more than eight hours of questioning.

– With files from The Associated Press