

CTV News Regina





Police have arrested and charged a man who held four people hostage while fleeing officers after he was found with a stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday, officers saw a white Ford truck parked at a home in the 1300 block of King Street that was reported as stolen. Police say the vehicle was abandoned in the 600 block of Queen Street and the driver fled on foot. The man went into the backyard of a home in the 400 block of King Street, where police say they believe he stole keys from a resident, forcing him inside the home. Then police say he forced that man and three others into a bedroom at gunpoint.

Police were able to arrest the man inside the home without further incident. He was taken into custody and police seized a homemade shotgun, or zipgun.

Matthew Stacey Bitternose, 31, is facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property, uttering threats and forcible confinement. He made his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.