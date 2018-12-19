

A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a house fire in Regina on Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to the 1600 block of Ottawa Street around 10:30 p.m.

According to Regina fire, the blaze broke out in the basement.

The man inside the home got out, but suffered burns to his foot and smoke inhalation.

A cause or damage estimate has yet to be determined; Regina fire says their investigators have been kept busy by the high number of fire calls this week.

Another house fire on Tuesday morning sent three people to hospital, and limited information is still available about an evacuation at the Ramada Hotel on Monday.