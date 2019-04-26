

Two men have been charged with aggravated assault after a man was hospitalized on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Robinson Street around 3:30 p.m. after a 911 hang up call. When police arrived, they found an injured 22-year-old man leaving that block. He went inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Retallack Street, and was taken to hospital by EMS.

Two men were arrested nearby, and one man had a gun.

Terrance Larry Yuzicappi, 57, and Tyrone Gregory Keith Ryder, 41, are both charged with aggravated assault. Ryder was also facing gun charges.

The two men appeared in court on Friday morning.